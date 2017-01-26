Dan Evans becomes British number two ...

Dan Evans becomes British number two at career-high ranking of 45

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

Dan Evans is the new British number two after his impressive run to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best spell of his career and built on his first tour final in Sydney with a best-ever grand slam performance at Melbourne Park, where he beat Marin Cilic on his way to the l ast 16. With Andy Murray retaining his number one ranking despite a shock early exit in Australia, it is the first time in 11 years that there has been three British men in the top 50 when Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski were all present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Sun FirsrPhartz 5
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Sat DavisPharts 2
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Sat SectionPharts 2
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 20 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec '16 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC