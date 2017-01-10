Coco Vandeweghe beats Bouchard, into 4th round in Australia
Coco Vandeweghe was the first player into the round of 16 at the Australian Open when she recovered from an early break in the third set to beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Friday. Vandeweghe converted her only break to take the first set but Bouchard, who reached the Australian Open and French Open semifinals and the Wimbledon final in 2014, leveled the match with two breaks in a dominant second set.
