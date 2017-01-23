Clijsters, Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame

Clijsters, a Belgian, won a total of four Grand Slam singles titles - the U.S. Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, and the Australian Open in 2011 - along with two major doubles titles. Roddick's 2003 U.S. Open championship makes him the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.