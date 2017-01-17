Canada's Raonic advances to fourth round of Australian Open with win over Simon
Canada's Milos Raonic overcame France's Gilles Simon - and flu-like symptoms - to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Raonic earned a 6-2, 7-6 , 3-6, 6-3 win over Simon in the Grand Slam's third round on Saturday after spending his off-day stuck in bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Fri
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC