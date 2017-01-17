Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advances at Australian Open with win over Peng Shuai
MELBOURNE, Australia _ Canadian Eugenie Bouchard is back in the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in two years after defeating China's Peng Shuai 7-6 , 6-2 on Wednesday. Bouchard, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2014, finally closed it out after Peng saved three match points on the Canadian's serve at 5-1 in the second set.
