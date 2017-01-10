Bryan Brothers reach Australian Open doubles final - Wed, 25 Jan 2017 PST

In this March 5, 2016 file photo, Jim Courier, right, captain of the United States Davis Cup team, talks to doubles players Bob, left, and Mike Bryan while playing against Australia's Lleyton Hewitt and John Peers during their Davis Cup doubles match in Melbourne, Australia. Bob and Mike Bryan announced Sunday, January, 22, 2017, that they are retiring from playing Davis Cup for the United States after 14 years with the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.