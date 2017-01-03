British qualifier Brydan Klein through to second round in Auckland

British qualifier Brydan Klein is through to the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis. Australian-born Klein, ranked 324 in the world, looked to be on his way out as he trailed 5-2 in the third set after giving up four match points in the second, but hit back for a 6-1 6-7 7-6 victory against the world number 55. Elsewhere, fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was beaten 6-1 7-5 by Joao Sousa, while Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan battled back from a set down to triumph 4-6 7-6 7-6 against Russian youngster Karen Khachanov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.