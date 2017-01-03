British qualifier Brydan Klein throug...

British qualifier Brydan Klein through to second round in Auckland

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

British qualifier Brydan Klein is through to the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis. Australian-born Klein, ranked 324 in the world, looked to be on his way out as he trailed 5-2 in the third set after giving up four match points in the second, but hit back for a 6-1 6-7 7-6 victory against the world number 55. Elsewhere, fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was beaten 6-1 7-5 by Joao Sousa, while Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan battled back from a set down to triumph 4-6 7-6 7-6 against Russian youngster Karen Khachanov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC