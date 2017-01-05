Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to qua...

Bautista-Agut, Youzhny advance to quarterfinals in Chennai

CHENNAI, India - Roberto Bautista-Agut advanced to the quarterfinals at the Chennai Open by beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-2 Thursday. The second-seeded Argentine, a finalist in Chennai in 2013, will next face 2008 champion Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

