Bautista-Agut withdraws from ASB Classic
Defending champion Robert Bautista-Agut of Spain has withdrawn from the ASB Tennis Classic without playing a match, citing a stomach virus. The top-seeded Bautista-Agut had a bye in the first round and was due to play 2015 champion Jiri Vesely in his second round match on Wednesday.
