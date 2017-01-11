Bautista-Agut withdraws from ASB Classic

Bautista-Agut withdraws from ASB Classic

19 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Defending champion Robert Bautista-Agut of Spain has withdrawn from the ASB Tennis Classic without playing a match, citing a stomach virus. The top-seeded Bautista-Agut had a bye in the first round and was due to play 2015 champion Jiri Vesely in his second round match on Wednesday.

