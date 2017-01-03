Bautista Agut vs Medvedev in Chennai Open final
Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain eased past Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to meet Daniil Medvedev in the Chennai Open final. Bautista Agut, a beaten finalist in 2013, was in command as usual against Paire, who got to the semifinals without dropping a set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC