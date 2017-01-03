Bautista Agut vs Medvedev in Chennai ...

Bautista Agut vs Medvedev in Chennai Open final

17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain eased past Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to meet Daniil Medvedev in the Chennai Open final. Bautista Agut, a beaten finalist in 2013, was in command as usual against Paire, who got to the semifinals without dropping a set.

