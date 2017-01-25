Author, 70, wins fight to get holistic retreat closed down

'It's very, very scary': President Trump reveals what it's like to get America's nuclear codes and insists he'll 'do the right thing' if the time comes as he gives his first interview inside the White House Mystery of the missing LA realtor, 28, who was found 'confused' and wandering along a highway 60 miles from her home after abandoning her car and phone and vanishing for THREE DAYS Talk about sibling rivalry! Sisters Venus, 36, and Serena Williams, 35, will play EACH OTHER for Australian Open title after both turned back the clock to win their way to the final Man, 64, is arrested following a minor car crash... after it emerges he broke out of prison 40 YEARS ago and stole the identity of a two-week-old child Can YOU spot the missing number straight away? Surprisingly tricky puzzle asks users to find the solution as quickly as possible The most dangerous hipster craze yet? San ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.