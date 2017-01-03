Australian player banned for 7 years ...

Australian player banned for 7 years for match-fixing

Read more: SFGate

A former Australian Open junior boys' finalist has been banned from the sport for seven years by the Tennis Integrity Unit after being found guilty of match-fixing offenses at a minor tournament in 2013. Police in New South Wales state charged Nick Lindahl with intentionally losing a tennis match on which friends had placed bets at an ITF futures tournament at Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, in September 2013.

