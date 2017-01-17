Australian Open: World No. 51 Dan Evans stuns 7th seed Marin Cilic

Ranked in the high 700s only a couple of years ago, Evans was grinning from ear to ear after recording the biggest win of his career in a shade under three hours on Court Three. Britain's Dan Evans came from set down to upset seventh seed and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.