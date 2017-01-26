Anthony Joshua at opening of state-of-the-art boxing gym

As glum Liverpool stars get back to the drawing board with season in danger of unravelling, here are the key questions facing Klopp From the 'Black Box' that locates players to their flawless hunt for the inevitable new boss, here's how Southampton have built foundations for success DO NOT TACKLE: Wenger's incredible warning to Arsenal bad boy Xhaka after A 35m man's second red card of season TACKLE KEOWN: I'm not sure Liverpool know what they are doing... and Aguero needs to be ruthless like Costa Federer closes in on his greatest chapter as he holds nerve to beat Wawrinka in five-set thriller and reach Australian Open final It's Serena vs Venus! Incredible sisters set up fairytale final... 19 YEARS after they first faced each other in Grand Slam in Melbourne Southampton hero Long shows off tattoo of prayer his father used to tell him as a child after win at Anfield Sturridge is not the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.