Andy Murray should miss GB's Davis Cup tie with Canada says captain Leon Smith
Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith believes Andy Murray would be better off skipping next week's World Group tie against Canada. Murray flew home from Melbourne on Monday night following his shock Australian Open defeat to Mischa Zverev and must now decide whether to make the trip to Ottawa.
