Andy Murray sees off Nicolas Almagro ...

Andy Murray sees off Nicolas Almagro to reach Qatar Open semis

20 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Andy Murray survived a scare to book his place in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a hard-fought victory over Nicolas Almagro. The world number one began slowly in Doha and appeared frustrated for much of the match as he battled to a 7-6 7-5 success over the unseeded Spaniard.

