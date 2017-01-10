Andy Murray reaches last 16 with easy victory over Sam Querrey
Andy Murray did what Novak Djokovic could not by beating Sam Querrey with ease to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Djokovic not only lost to Querrey at Wimbledon last year but crashed out in round two here to wildcard Denis Istomin, leaving Murray in pole position to clinch his first Melbourne title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|12 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|16 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC