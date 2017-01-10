Andy Murray reaches last 16 with easy...

Andy Murray reaches last 16 with easy victory over Sam Querrey

Andy Murray did what Novak Djokovic could not by beating Sam Querrey with ease to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. Djokovic not only lost to Querrey at Wimbledon last year but crashed out in round two here to wildcard Denis Istomin, leaving Murray in pole position to clinch his first Melbourne title.

