Andy Murray not named in initial Great Britain Davis Cup team for Canada tie
Great Britain are set to be without Andy Murray for their Davis Cup clash with Canada next weekend after he was not named in the initial four-man team. Captain Leon Smith has not ruled out adding the world number one should he change his mind about playing in the World Group first-round tie in Ottawa, starting on February 3. "We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team then we can of course change the nominations as necessary," said Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|11 hr
|CCCC
|1
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Mon
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Sun
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC