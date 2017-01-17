Andy Murray had an ankle injury scare on his way to victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev
Andy Murray thrashed Andrey Rublev to reach the Australian Open third round but the Scot endured an injury scare after twisting his right ankle. Murray's foot gave way at the start of the third set on Rod Laver Arena and while he was still able to see out his 6-3 6-0 6-2 victory, he clearly remained in some discomfort.
