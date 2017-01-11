Andy Murray became the first player t...

Andy Murray became the first player to win the title at Queen's Club five times in 2016

15 hrs ago

Sir Andy Murray has committed to playing in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club for the rest of his career. The world number one became the first man ever to win five titles at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament this summer when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final.

Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

