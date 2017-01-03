Andy Murray admits not accepting knighthood immediately due to concerns it might impact his tennis
Sir Andy Murray admitted he did not immediately accept his knighthood due to concerns that it may have an adverse impact on his career. Murray was announced as the recipient of a knighthood in the New Year's Honours list, capping his best year to date in which he won Wimbledon for a second time, retained his Olympic title and topped the world rankings for the first time.
