Ana Konjuh, Lauren Davis to meet in Auckland WTA final
Eighth-seeded Ana Konjuh prevented a complete rout of seeded players at the ASB Tennis Classic when she beat 2016 runner-up Julia Goerges 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday to join American Lauren Davis in the final. Seven seeds had fallen by the time Konjuh took the court for her semifinal against Goerges, who was in hot form after eliminating former world No.
