Americans win 1st match at Hopman Cup mixed teams event
Coco Vandeweghe gave the United States an early lead and Jack Sock clinched the Americans' opening match Sunday at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. Vandeweghe beat Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 of Czech Republic before Sock defeated Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch the match.
