Aljaz Bedene wins opening match at Chennai Open
" Aljaz Bedene won his opening match at the Chennai Open on Tuesday, beating Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-2. Bedene, who reached the final in 2015 and semifinals last year, broke his opponent three times while never losing his serve.
