Agassi relates to Kyrgios _ but doesn't want to coach him
Troubled tennis player Nick Kyrgios acknowledged after his testy loss to Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open this week that he could certainly benefit from having a coach. "Time is an issue that I don't have the luxury of giving at the moment," he told a news conference in Melbourne via a video link from Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Fri
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC