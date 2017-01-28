23: Serena Williams sets major record with win over Venus
Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner's trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivaled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name most synonymous with No. 23. Venus Williams got to watch from close range again, and shed tears more of joy than regret after being beaten in a major final for the seventh time by her record-breaking younger sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|7 hr
|DavisPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|20 hr
|SectionPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 25
|PSTpharts
|3
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec '16
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC