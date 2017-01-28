23: Serena Williams sets major record with win over Venus

23: Serena Williams sets major record...

Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner's trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivaled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name most synonymous with No. 23. Venus Williams got to watch from close range again, and shed tears more of joy than regret after being beaten in a major final for the seventh time by her record-breaking younger sister.

