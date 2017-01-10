10 Things to Know for Friday

United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.