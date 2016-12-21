YWCA launches petition calling for pay parity at ASB Classic
Despite being two of the biggest names in tennis, Venus and Serena Williams will pocket just half the prize money of the top male player should either of them win next month's ASB Classic. Pay equity organisation YWCA is launching a petition today to close the gender pay gap, saying it is reflected in workplaces throughout New Zealand.
