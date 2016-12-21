Women's Tennis Stars with the Most to Prove in 2017
The 2016 tennis season began with world No. 1 Serena Williams chasing history. In a surprising turn of events, veteran Angelique Kerber denied Williams in Melbourne to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov 29
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immedia... (May '08)
|Sep '16
|izakwalz
|62
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC