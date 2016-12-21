Women's Tennis Stars with the Most to...

Women's Tennis Stars with the Most to Prove in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BleacherReport

The 2016 tennis season began with world No. 1 Serena Williams chasing history. In a surprising turn of events, veteran Angelique Kerber denied Williams in Melbourne to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov 29 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
News No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immedia... (May '08) Sep '16 izakwalz 62
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC