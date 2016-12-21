Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid lo...

Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid looks back at his best year yet

Read more: The Daily Record

The 25-year-old player made history this year when when he celebrated success in the likes of the Australian Open, 2016 Rio Paralympics and Wimbledon - and his achievements have now saw him make it to the op of the world rankings. Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid says he feels privileged to be one of the players leading the way for Scotland as he joins Andy Murray at the top of the world rankings.

