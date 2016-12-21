Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvi...

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova injured in knife attack at home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Prague: Two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 Petra Kvitova was attacked in her home on Tuesday by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov and is receiving medical attention, Czech news agency CTK reported, citing her spokesman. "It was a random criminal act," the agency cited spokesman Karel Tejkal as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov 29 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
News No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immedia... (May '08) Sep '16 izakwalz 62
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC