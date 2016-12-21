Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova injured in knife attack at home
Prague: Two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 Petra Kvitova was attacked in her home on Tuesday by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov and is receiving medical attention, Czech news agency CTK reported, citing her spokesman. "It was a random criminal act," the agency cited spokesman Karel Tejkal as saying.
