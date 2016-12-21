The Biggest Tennis Storylines to Watch at the Start of 2017
Roger Federer returns, Serena Williams chases history and the Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic rivalry heats up. Those are just three top storylines to watch in early 2017.
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|18 hr
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov 29
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
