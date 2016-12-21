The accolades keep coming for Andy Mu...

The accolades keep coming for Andy Murray

14 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Andy Murray is happy to have a Sir in front of his name - even if it will take some getting used to. The world number one was given a knighthood in the New Year Honours after a spectacular season that brought him a second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold medal.

