Thanasi Kokkinakis farewells year from hell with start in Brisbane International

Sadly fading into Australian tennis's forgotten man, Thanasi Kokkinakis can't wait for a seemingly cursed 2016 to end and farewell "the worst year of my life". The injury-riddled South Australian played just one competitive match, at the Rio Olympics, as shoulder, pectoral and groin injuries grounded the exciting 20-year-old.

