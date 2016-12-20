Tennis star Victoria Azarenka has hea...

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka has healthy baby boy

Tuesday Dec 20

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka has healthy baby boy Victoria Azarenka took a break from tennis, announcing this summer she was pregnant Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i6bIuw Victoria Azarenka reacts after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in March. "While I will miss competing in the sport that I love this season, I am excited for all that's ahead," she wrote in July when announcing she was pregnant.

