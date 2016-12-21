Tennis: Record US$36m prize purse for 2017 Australian Open
The Australian Open has increased its total prize purse by 14 percent to a record AUS$50 million , with AUS$3.7 million up for grabs for the winners of the singles tournaments, organisers said on Wednesday. Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with his trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012.
