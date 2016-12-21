Tennis: Nadal targets three more years

Former world number one and 14-time Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal believes he can still be a contender at the majors for another three years despite another injury-hit season. The 30-year-old Spaniard, now ranked at nine in the world, shut down his 2016 campaign in October having missed Wimbledon and been forced out of the French Open after two rounds with a wrist injury.

