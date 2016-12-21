Tennis: My heart wasn't in it anymore...

Tennis: My heart wasn't in it anymore, says Ivanovic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The 29-year-old Serbian - whose sole Grand Slam success came in the 2008 French Open one of her 15 WTA titles - added she wanted to retire while she still loved the sport. Serbia's Ana Ivanovic returns against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships on June 27, 2016 LONDON: Former women's tennis world number one Ana Ivanovic admitted Saturday she retired this week because she felt both physically and mentally unfit to carry on after years of battling injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC