Tennis: My heart wasn't in it anymore, says Ivanovic
The 29-year-old Serbian - whose sole Grand Slam success came in the 2008 French Open one of her 15 WTA titles - added she wanted to retire while she still loved the sport. Serbia's Ana Ivanovic returns against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their women's singles first round match on the first day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships on June 27, 2016 LONDON: Former women's tennis world number one Ana Ivanovic admitted Saturday she retired this week because she felt both physically and mentally unfit to carry on after years of battling injuries.
