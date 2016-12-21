Tennis: Del Potro's ASB Classic exit part of ATP Tour trend
The 2009 US Open champion confirmed on Saturday morning he wouldn't be making the trip down under, with an ongoing wrist injury that will keep him out of the Australian Open as well. It's become par for the course over the last few years for the Auckland men's tournament, with the likes of Gael Monfils, John Isner, Tommy Robredo and David Ferrer being announced in a wave of publicity, only to pull out a few months later.
