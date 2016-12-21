Tennis: 16-year-old Aussie first Grand Slam contestant born this century

Already assured a place in Australian Open history, 16-year-old Destanee Aiava has underlined her standing as a rising star of tennis after being added to the Kooyong Classic field. Aiava replaces the injured Ajla Tomljanovic at Kooyong from January 10-13, continuing an unforgettable stretch for the Aussie prodigy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.