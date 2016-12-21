Te Anau Tennis Invitational officials still after more star power for tournament
Marina Erakovic in action during her mixed doubles exhibition match with Wesley Whitehouse against Emilia Price and Lan Bale at the Te Anau Invitational. Te Anau tennis officials still have their sights on more star power in a quest to grow the Te Anau Invitational in the coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Wed
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov 29
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC