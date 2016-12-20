Steve Waugh's son Austin wows with incredible six in Big Bash curtain-raiser
The 17-year-old offspring of former Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has been blessed with some seriously impressive genetics when it comes to cricketing ability, and he showed us just what he's capable of at the SCG on Tuesday. Austin was playing for the Ponting XI against the Gilchrist XI in a BBL curtain-raiser before the Sydney Sixers took on the Perth Scorchers in the NSW capital.
