Steve Waugh's son Austin wows with in...

Steve Waugh's son Austin wows with incredible six in Big Bash curtain-raiser

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The 17-year-old offspring of former Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has been blessed with some seriously impressive genetics when it comes to cricketing ability, and he showed us just what he's capable of at the SCG on Tuesday. Austin was playing for the Ponting XI against the Gilchrist XI in a BBL curtain-raiser before the Sydney Sixers took on the Perth Scorchers in the NSW capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov 29 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
News No. 1 Justine Henin retires from tennis immedia... (May '08) Sep '16 izakwalz 62
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC