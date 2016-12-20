Sports Quotes of the Year: Featuring Mourinho, Klopp, Conte, L...

Do you know what sport was Usain Bolt's first love? Or what is personal best in the 100 meters is? What about the superstar Jamaican sprinter's full name? Press play to find out in this edition of Celebrity 101 by Splash News "There you go, I'm the greatest." - Succinctly summing his achievements, Usain Bolt describes the status he has now acquired after completing the treble of 100metres, 200, and 4x100m Olympic gold for an unprecedented third time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.