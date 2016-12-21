Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, according to CNN , which received confirmation from Ohanian's agent. The couple first began dating in the fall of 2015.
