Sania, Paes enjoy success but egos dash India's Olympic dream in 2016
The Olympic medal drought looks likely to continue for India until a player arrives at the stage who is not spoilt by politics and ego and also has the game to challenge the best in the world. IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in action during the mixed doubles bronze medal play-off match against Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic at the Rio Olympics.
