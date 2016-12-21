Sam's open plan

Sam's open plan

SAM Groth is eager to make a statement to the tennis world after securing a wildcard in next month's Australian Open. Still battling to recapture his best form following foot surgery in 2015, the powerful former Albury player hasn't given up hope of making an impact.

