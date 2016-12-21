Rohan Bopanna dropped from Indian Davis Cup squad6 hours ago
New Delhi, Dec 22: Former US Open finalist and two- time Olympian Rohan Bopanna has been dropped from the Indian Davis Cup squad for the tie against New Zealand in Pune from February 3-5. The AITA selection committee comprising S P Misra, Rohit Rajpal, Nandan Bal, Zeeshan Ali and secretary Hiranmoy Chatterjee decided that Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni will be the preferred choice for their good show against Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez in the previous Davis Cup tie against Spain.
