Queen's New Year list: Olympic glory and egg farm success prove pride of nation
CLASS athletes and a leading farmer are among the Scottish recipients of major honours announced in the Queen's New Year list. Andy Murray rounds off a golden year as he receives a knighthood in the New Year's honours list, which also recognises rowing star Katherine Grainger and wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid.
