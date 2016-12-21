Queen to hand over some national patr...

Queen to hand over some national patronages to other Royal Family members

Tuesday Dec 20

The Queen is to step down as patron of more than 20 national organisations at the end of the year, Buckingham Palace has said. The Queen, who celebrated her 90th birthday in April, will relinquish her association with the bodies - just as the Duke of Edinburgh broke formal ties with some of his patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.

Chicago, IL

