Pat Cash says Nick Kyrgios not yet ready to win a Grand Slam ahead of Australian Open

World No.13 Nick Kyrgios declared he can win next month's Australian Open , but former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash thinks the Canberra star would need "things ... to go right for him" to claim his first major. Kyrgios is returning to action in the Hopman Cup in the New Year after a rollercoaster 2016, where he had his best year on the court, winning three titles.

